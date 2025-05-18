"This year he's getting credit" - Sunil Gavaskar's huge statement on title-winning captain amid IPL 2025 resumption

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that Shreyas Iyer is getting due credit for his work with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the moment, after his title-winning leadership with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024 went under the radar. The right-handed batter had led the franchise to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, but was released during the off-season.

Shreyas Iyer himself had stated that he deserved more credit for orchestrating KKR's dominant campaign, where they lost only three matches the entire season. However, with Sunil Narine having a prolific campaign with both bat and ball, along with the heroics of Phil Salt, Mitchell Starc, and Varun Chakaravarthy, Iyer's work as captain went under the radar a bit.

Furthermore, the spotlight shone brightly on mentor Gautam Gambhir, who was cast as a highly influential figure behind the scenes, keeping things in check.

Gavaskar explained how Iyer's thunder is not being stolen by anyone in his new environment, particularly by head coach Ricky Ponting, who has worked with him before in the IPL.

“He didn't get the credit for the IPL victory last season. All the plaudits were given to someone else. It's the captain, who plays a major role in what's happening in the middle and not someone sitting in the dugout. See, this year he's getting fair credit. No one is giving all the credit to Ricky Ponting,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports (via India Today).

Iyer, PBKS' record signing for INR 26.75 crore at the mega-auction, has led from the front as both batter and captain in IPL 2025 so far. His leadership has placed PBKS third in the points table, with one foot in the playoffs. He has also scored 405 runs in 11 innings at an average of 50.62 and a strike rate of 180.80.

"I didn't get the recognition I wanted to after winning the IPL" - Shreyas Iyer on his 2024 title-winning exploits

KKR chose to retain veterans Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, the uncapped duo of Ramandeep Singh and Harshit Rana, along with the pair of Rinku Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy. Iyer moved back into the player pool after completing the three-year cycle with the three-time winners.

"I personally felt I didn't get the recognition I wanted to after winning the IPL but at the end of the day, as long as you have self integrity and you keep doing the right things when no one is watching, that is more important and that is what I kept doing," Iyer had told the Times of India after the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

Iyer is currently leading the PBKS in the ongoing 2025 IPL clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, as they eye a top-two spot to put pressure on GT and RCB.

