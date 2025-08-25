Shreyas Iyer & former India coach attend star comedian’s show ahead of 2025 Duleep Trophy [In Pictures]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 25, 2025 16:53 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India batting star Shreyas Iyer and former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar made an appearance at star comedian Anirban Dasgupta's show at the Bay Club in Mumbai. Dasgupta shared a few pictures with them on his official Instagram account, saying it was an honour to have them on the show.

Iyer has been in the headlines following his non-selection in the Asia Cup 2025 squad despite a stellar IPL with the bat and as captain. The right-handed batter, who hasn't played a T20I since December 2023, hammered over 600 runs for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and lifted the side to their first final since 2014. He was also a key figure in Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory earlier this year in the UAE.

Dasgupta shared a post on Instagram and wrote:

"Highlight of my week was doing Cry Daddy, my sports themed show, with the legends @shreyasiyer96 @abhisheknayar in the audience. What an honor! Close match finished 7-7."
Nayar, meanwhile, starred in three ODIs for India in 2009 and later took up coaching. Before being appointed as the assistant coach of the Indian men's cricket team, the 41-year-old held coaching roles with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After the BCCI terminated Nayar's contract, he was named UP Warriorz's head coach ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Shreyas Iyer included in West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2025-26

Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)
Meanwhile, Iyer has been included in the West Zone's squad for Duleep Trophy 2025-26, beginning on August 28, in Bengaluru. The star cricketer's next commitment for India is likely to be during the limited-overs tour of Australia, beginning October 19. The Men in Blue will face Australia Down Under in three ODIs and five T20Is.

He could also be chosen in the T20I squad for the tour, depending on the national team's performance in the Asia Cup 2025. The 30-year-old could also feature in some Ranji Trophy matches this season to solidify his bid for a return to the Test side.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
