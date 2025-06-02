Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya handed varying fines for Code of Conduct breach in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) captains, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, were fined for their respective sides' slow over-rate in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The start was delayed by over two hours due to heavy showers.

However, the slow over-rates maintained by both teams pushed the finish way past the cut-off time. It was PBKS' second slow over-rate offense, resulting in Iyer being fined ₹24 lakh and the rest of the playing members the lower of ₹6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fee.

As for MI, it was a third instance of slow over-rate this season, meaning Hardik was fined ₹30 lakhs, and the rest of the players the lower of ₹12 lakhs or 50 percent of their match fee. However, the rule amendment from IPL 2025 means Hardik will not serve a one-match ban as he had to in the season opener for a third slow over-rate offense.

Coming to the contest, Shreyas Iyer got the better of Hardik Pandya as a captain and performer, helping PBKS clinch a five-wicket win. While Hardik scored 15 and picked up a wicket, Iyer stole the show with a breathtaking 87* off 41 balls to help PBKS chase down 204 in 19 overs.

Shreyas Iyer became first IPL captain to lead three different teams to the final

Shreyas Iyer continued his magical run as captain, leading PBKS to their first IPL final since 2014. The 30-year-old became the first-ever captain to lead three separate franchises to the IPL final.

Iyer helped Delhi Capitals (DC) reach their maiden IPL final in 2020 before leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title last year. Should PBKS win the IPL 2025 title, Shreyas Iyer will join MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma as the only captains to win back-to-back titles.

Dhoni achieved it with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010 and 2011, while Rohit repeated with MI in 2019 and 2020. Iyer was the obvious choice for Player of the Match in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against MI.

He will look to lead PBKS to their maiden IPL title in the grand finale against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

