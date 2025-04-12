Shreyas Iyer is miffed as umpire signals for DRS without his approval in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was miffed with the on-field umpire for signaling for a DRS review without his approval during the IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 12. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the clash.

The aforementioned incident happened during the fourth over of the second innings, bowled by Glenn Maxwell to Travis Head. The umpire initially signaled wide for the second ball of the over, a flatter delivery down the leg side. However, Maxwell and wicket-keeper Prabhsimran Singh were unhappy with the call as they appealed for a caught-behind dismissal.

Glenn Maxwell immediately requested a DRS review, and the umpire signaled for it without getting confirmation from captain Shreyas Iyer, which was not well received. After expressing his displeasure to the umpire, Iyer took the DRS review, which eventually overturned the on-field call of wide as the ball brushed the batter's pads.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

SRH register second-highest chase in IPL history to beat PBKS in Hyderabad

After opting to bat first, PBKS scored a daunting total of 245 for six, courtesy of contributions from Shreyas Iyer (82), Marcus Stoinis (34*), Priyansh Arya (36) and Prabhsimran Singh (42). Harshal Patel picked up four wickets for the hosts with the ball.

Abhishek Sharma (141) and Travis Head (66) then played sensational knocks and helped SRH complete the second-highest chase in IPL history. After the match, Head reflected on the win and said:

"It was an exceptional night, and we really needed it. At the halfway point, the work was cut out for us, but I'm happy we ended up on the winning side. We gave ourselves a chance. I was a bit more patient in the first couple of overs — they came at me with a plan, but I took my time and then went after it post powerplay."

He continued:

"In different games and different situations, you play accordingly, and the partnership really helped. We just structured it the way we could — we complemented each other with a clear mindset. On that wicket, 280 or 290 might be a par score."

What were some of the best moments in this IPL 2025 match? Let us know your views in the comments section.

