Shreyas Iyer & Punjab Kings teammates visit Ranthambore National Park ahead of PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer and some of his teammates paid a visit to Ranthambore National Park ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams will square off on Saturday, May 24, in Jaipur.
Shreyas was seen alongside Shashank Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Vijaykumar Vyshak. Vyshak posted a series of pictures and a video on his official Instagram handle showcasing their adventure in Ranthambore National Park
"Chasing sunsets, spotting stripes, and making wild memories 🧿🐅," the fast bowler captioned his post.
Shreyas was dressed in a casual shirt while Priyansh, Shashank, and Vyshak sported T-shirts.
Punjab Kings registered a crucial win in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur, winning by 10 runs.
Shreyas Iyer leads PBKS to playoffs for the first time since 2014
Punjab Kings had last qualified for the playoffs in the 2014 season, when they went on to play the finals but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They had failed to make the playoffs thereafter, until the ongoing 2025 season.
Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy the franchise's fortunes have turned around, with the win over RR guiding them to the playoffs. Punjab now have eight wins and three defeats from 12 games, taking them to 17 points and third place on the table.
They still have two league games remaining and will aim to finish in the top two. Their next game is against DC while their final outing is against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shreyas Iyer has not only led from the front as a captain but has also been in fine form with the bat. He has scored 435 runs from 12 games at an average of 48.33 and a strike-rate of 174.69 with four half-centuries.
He led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL title last year and will be hoping to lead Punjab to their first-ever trophy this season.
