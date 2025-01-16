Shreyas Iyer signs autograph & clicks picture with a girl at Mumbai restaurant ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 series [Watch]

Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer was spotted giving an autograph and clicking a picture with a girl at a Mumbai restaurant. The incident took place before the limited-overs series against England, which commences on January 22.

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Iyer was seen chilling at a cafe in Mumbai when a girl approached him for an autograph and a picture. The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper graciously acknowledged and signed an autograph for the young fan. He also posed for a selfie with her.

Watch the clip here:

Shreyas Iyer appointed Punjab Kings skipper for IPL 2025

The 30-year-old cricketer, who guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in IPL 2024, has been named Punjab Kings' (PBKS) skipper for the upcoming season.

The Knight Riders parted ways with Iyer after IPL 2024 and the cricketer went to the mega auction for IPL 2025. The Mumbai-born cricketer was snapped by Punjab at the auction for a whopping ₹26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player at the auction.

Shreyas Iyer will unite with head coach Ricky Ponting at the Punjab Kings with whom he worked at the Delhi Capitals. The Indian international said that he is honored with the responsibility and is looking forward to the upcoming seasons.

"I am honored that the team has reposed its faith in me. I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title," Iyer said in an official statement.

Ponting also sounded excited to work with Shreyas Iyer again. The former Australian skipper is confident that the team will deliver under the able leadership of Iyer.

"Shreyas has a great mind for the game. His proven capabilities as captain will enable the team to deliver. I have enjoyed my time with Iyer in the past in IPl, and I look forward to working with him again. With his leadership and the talent in the squad, I am excited about the seasons ahead," Ponting added.

PBKS finished second from last in IPL 2024, registering only five wins in 14 games.

