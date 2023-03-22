India's key middle-order batsman, Shreyas Iyer will likely be out of action for the next 4-5 months as he gets set to undergo back surgery. Shreyas Iyer's recurring back problem kept him out of action during different parts of the Border Gavaskar series, as he missed the first test at Nagpur before returning to the team for the second test at Delhi.

However, he dealt with the same issue, which forced him out of taking further part midway through the final test match at Ahmedabad. Iyer did not come out to bat in India's innings as he complained of pain in his lower back after the third day of play.

The BCCI then reported on the morning of Day 5 that Iyer was ruled out of the Ahmedabad test and that a specialist opinion was to be sought. He was immediately ruled out of the ongoing 3-match ODI series against Australia.

Team India is already dealing with injuries to Rishabh Pant and Jaspreet Bumrah, each of whom missed the recently concluded Border Gavaskar series. Iyer's absence further dents India's chances at the WTC finals against Australia in June this year. It also hampers the team's preparations for the all-important 50-over World Cup to be held in India later this year.

Shreyas Iyer's absence is a body blow to KKR's chances at IPL 2023

KKR will be without their captain for the entire 2023 season of the IPL

Shreyas Iyer's injury comes across as a body blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders, as he was the captain and the team's prime batsman. With Iyer likely to be out of action for the next 4-5 months, he will miss the entirety of IPL 2023, and the team will now have to look for a replacement in the captaincy department. It has been reported that Andre Russell could take over the captaincy duties in Iyer's absence.

Iyer had an excellent season last IPL with the Knight Riders as he amassed over 400 runs at a healthy average of 31. He also led the team well despite missing out on the playoff spot.

The right-hander is one of India's most vital cogs in all formats, averaging 60 in tests and 55 in ODIs in 2022. His absence creates a void in India's bid to win their first World Test championship. The WTC finals will be played against Australia at the Oval, starting on June 7, 2023.

The team will now hope Iyer makes a complete recovery in time for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year. The Mumbai-born batsman has been one of the most dependable players for the Indian team, especially in the crucial no.4 position that proved decisive in India's semifinal exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup.

