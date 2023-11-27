Shubman Gill to captain Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) announced opener Shubman Gill as their new captain for IPL 2024. He'll replace Hardik Pandya at the helm, with the ace all-rounder moving to his old team Mumbai Indians (MI) in a massive all-cash trade on Monday.

Gill was one of the Titans' marquee signings in IPL 2022 and their second-highest run-scorer with 483 runs in 16 matches. He took it to another level in IPL 2023 by amassing 890 runs from 17 matches to win the Orange Cap as well.

“I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket," he said in a statement.

The 24-year-old has massive boots to fill. Hardik, a local Gujarati boy, led the Titans to their inaugural title in 2022 and followed it up with a runners-up finish in 2023. He was popular for building a cohesive culture in the dressing room.

Gill would be one of the youngest captains in the IPL. He'll work with the coaching staff of Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten. He doesn't have any international captaincy experience but has led his state team a few times and was also India's vice-captain in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.

"Feels good to be back" - Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians as Shubman Gill takes over Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians, the franchise that scouted Pandya originally, got him back for ₹15 crore. The five-time IP champions arranged that money by trading in Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore in an even bigger all-cash deal.

"This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. 💙 #OneFamily @mumbaiindians," Hardik said in an Instagram post.

Hardik is being touted as a future captaincy replacement for current MI skipper Rohit Sharma.