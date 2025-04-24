Shubman Gill and Co. seek blessings at Hatkeshwar Temple ahead of RR vs GT IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill, along with teammates and support staff, visited the Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar, Gujarat, to offer prayers on Thursday, April 24. The team was last in action on Monday, April 21, when they played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
After being asked to bat first, GT posted an impressive 198/3, with Gill leading from the front. He scored a commanding 90 off 55 balls, smashing 10 fours and three sixes. In response, KKR managed only 159/8 in their 20 overs, handing GT a comfortable 39-run victory.
As they gear up for their ninth match of the season—scheduled against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, April 28, in Jaipur—the Titans took a spiritual pause, seeking blessings for continued success.
The official GT X account shared glimpses from the visit, including several pictures and a video, with the caption:
“Seeking blessing for the season at Hatkeshwar Temple.”
The 2022 IPL champions currently sit at the top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches.
Shubman Gill’s GT defeated RR by 58 runs in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025
The upcoming 47th match of IPL 2025, set to take place on Monday, April 28 in Jaipur, will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a reverse fixture. The two sides last met in the 23rd match of the season on April 9, in Ahmedabad.
After being sent in to bat, the Titans posted a formidable total of 217/6 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan led the charge with a brilliant 82 off 53 deliveries, smashing eight fours and three sixes. Valuable contributions also came from Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan, both scoring 36 runs apiece.
In reply, the Royals never looked in control and were bundled out for 159 in 19.2 overs, falling 58 runs short of the target. Shimron Hetmyer was the lone bright spot, top-scoring with a brisk 52 off 32 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes. For the Gujarat Titans, Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball, claiming three wickets.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS