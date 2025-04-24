Why are RCB and RR players wearing black armbands for today's IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) players are donning black armbands in their ongoing IPL 2025 game at the Chinnaswamy on Thursday, April 24. The step has been taken as a show of solidarity with the victims of the dastardly terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22.
The Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad also sported black armbands and held a moment's silence ahead of their game in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, terrorists killed 28 people in Pahalgam, while several others were injured in the attack.
RCB took to their official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the team would be sporting black armbands for their game against RR. The post read:
"Not forgotten. Never will. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent lives lost in the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. We stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones during this difficult time. As a mark of respect, we are wearing 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 in today’s match. 🙏"
Take a look at the post below:
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first
Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the toss yet again at Chinnaswamy and were invited to bat first by RR captain Riyan Parag. After the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said (via ESPNCricinfo):
"We would have bowled first, too. We have to select good shots. This year, the wicket has not been as flat as it used to be. We have to choose our shots well as it is a two-paced wicket. Same team."
Being asked to bat first, RCB had scored 109/1 in 12 overs at the time of writing, with Virat Kohli having completed a half century and Devdutt Padikkal playing second fiddle. RCB are yet to win a game at their home ground in the ongoing IPL season.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS