Why are RCB and RR players wearing black armbands for today's IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) players are donning black armbands in their ongoing IPL 2025 game at the Chinnaswamy on Thursday, April 24. The step has been taken as a show of solidarity with the victims of the dastardly terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22.

Ad

The Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad also sported black armbands and held a moment's silence ahead of their game in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, terrorists killed 28 people in Pahalgam, while several others were injured in the attack.

RCB took to their official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the team would be sporting black armbands for their game against RR. The post read:

"Not forgotten. Never will. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent lives lost in the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. We stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones during this difficult time. As a mark of respect, we are wearing 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 in today’s match. 🙏"

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the toss yet again at Chinnaswamy and were invited to bat first by RR captain Riyan Parag. After the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said (via ESPNCricinfo):

Ad

"We would have bowled first, too. We have to select good shots. This year, the wicket has not been as flat as it used to be. We have to choose our shots well as it is a two-paced wicket. Same team."

Being asked to bat first, RCB had scored 109/1 in 12 overs at the time of writing, with Virat Kohli having completed a half century and Devdutt Padikkal playing second fiddle. RCB are yet to win a game at their home ground in the ongoing IPL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More