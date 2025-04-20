Shubman Gill fined ₹12 lakh for breaching Code of Conduct in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined ₹12 lakh for breaching the Code of Conduct in the IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was also his team's first over-rate offence of the season and falls under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.
Since Gill didn't contest the charge, there was no formal hearing required. Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag are the other captains to have been fined for slow over-rates in IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals have notably been fined twice for the offence; one occurred under Parag's captaincy and the second took place under Sanju Samson.
It was also decided before the tournament that captains will no longer be banned for their team's slow over-rate. However, the skippers will receive demerit points.
Shubman Gill out cheaply but GT pull off commanding 7-wicket victory against DC
Despite Shubman Gill getting out for a single-figure score, thanks to a brilliant direct hit from Karun Nair, the Titans pulled off a seven-wicket win against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. At the post-match presentation, Gill praised his bowlers before lauding Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford for taking calculated risks throughout their partnership.
"The way we pulled the game back... at one point it looked like their total would be 220-230 but credit to the bowlers for pulling it back," he said. "Even in the first game, chasing around 245 we were right in the game and lost by around 10 runs. We've been chasing well. Magnificent the way Sherfane and Buttler rotated the strike and those hits were tremendous. Their partnership wasn't just brutal hitting, it was very calculated batting. The way they rotated strike and picked their bowlers was excellent."
Buttler earned the Player of the Match award for his 97*. The Titans will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, April 21, at the Eden Gardens.
