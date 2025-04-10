Shubman Gill touches senior BCCI official’s feet before toss in GT vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was seen seeking blessings and touching the feet of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla before the toss in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The match took place on Wednesday, April 9, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As the opening batter arrived for the toss, he touched the feet of the BCCI Vice President and shared a brief conversation.

Fans can watch the video here:

Speaking of the game, the Royals won the toss and elected to field first. While Shubman Gill was dismissed for just two runs, Sai Sudharsan played a brilliant knock of 82 off 53 balls, including eight fours and three sixes.

Jos Buttler (36 off 25) and Shahrukh Khan (36 off 20) also contributed valuable runs, and towards the end, while Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 24 off 12. GT finished their innings at 217/6 after 20 overs.

In response, Shimron Hetmyer (52 off 32 balls) was the top scorer for RR, but they never seemed in control and were ultimately bowled out for 159, losing by 58 runs.

The Titans currently sit at the top of the table with eight points from five games, while the Royals are in seventh place with four points from five matches.

“Everyone is chipping in” - Shubman Gill reflects on the team’s win against RR

The Gujarat Titans (GT) secured a commanding 58-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their fifth match of IPL 2025. During the post-game presentation, GT skipper Shubman Gill praised his team, highlighting that every player has been contributing. He said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

"Good total put up. It was not easy, the first three fours overs, it was nipping. Sai and Jos batted tremendously. We'd take 220 any day. Our fast bowlers doing a tremendous job. Everyone is chipping in. If you are difficulties in choosing the Player of the Match, that is the hallmark of everyone chipping in. When you have bowlers like we do, captaincy becomes easy. Whosoever I bring in, they are happy to contribute. We have Ishi bhai, who has played 100 Tests for us, everyone is nice.”

GT will next take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 12, in Lucknow.

