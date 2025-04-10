“Side mein aa, tere ko main batata hoon” - Virat Kohli recalls getting sledged by Ishant Sharma on IPL debut in 2008 [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the first-ever edition in 2008. In his very first game, Kohli recalled being sledged by pacer Ishant Sharma.

RCB played Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru in the first match of the IPL. While speaking to Jatin Sapru in an interview with JioHotstar ahead of IPL 2025, Virat Kohli revealed what he had told Ishant Sharma during a fun exchange back in 2008.

Kohli had walked out to the crease after Ishant had dismissed Rahul Dravid. He revealed that while there was not much conversation between him and Ishant during the game, the pacer did sledge him from time to time.

"We were staying in different hotels. There was not much conversation in this game. But yeah he was sledging me. He had come from Australia and was a star," the RCB batter revealed (5:23).

He added:

"Side mein aa, tere ko main batata hoon. (Come to the side, I will tell you) But all fun. Lot of pressure in this game I felt because I had never played in front of a packed stadium before," he said (5:43)

Virat Kohli is playing his 18th IPL season for RCB

Virat Kohli made his IPL debut for RCB in 2008. He has remained at the franchise for all 18 seasons, making him the only player in the league to do so. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the 36-year-old was retained by RCB for ₹21 crore.

Kohli has begun the current campaign on a strong note, scoring 164 runs from four games with two half-centuries. Notably, he is the leading run-scorer not just for RCB but in the history of the IPL.

The right-hander has amassed 8,168 runs from 256 matches (before RCB vs DC IPL 2025 clash) at an average of 38.89 and a strike-rate of 132.18. Kohli also has 57 half-centuries and eight hundreds (the most by any player in the league) to his name.

RCB are yet to win the IPL and in his 18th season, Kohli will be keen to help his team lay their hands on the elusive trophy.

