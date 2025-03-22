"Silencing some so-called experts" - Fans hail Ajinkya Rahane for sublime half-century in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane thrilled the home fans with a blistering half-century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens on March 22. The 36-year-old was acquired by KKR late in the auction for ₹1.5 crores and subsequently made captain for the season.

The move raised several eyebrows despite Rahane coming off an outstanding 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) showing. However, the veteran batter looked in his elements right away after KKR lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

Despite losing opener Quinton de Kock in the first over, Rahane attacked relentlessly to reach his half-century off just 25 deliveries. He was finally dismissed for a sensational 31-ball 56 with six boundaries and four maximums.

Fans on Twitter were overjoyed with Ajinkya Rahane's incredible batting display, hailing him with the following reactions:

Fans continued praising Rahane for his brilliant knock, saying:

"Rahane showing the Aura to lead from the front with a brilliant knock silencing some so called experts."

"Rahane asking team owners why was he unsold in the first round of auction," tweeted a fan.

"Shuuted all the mouthes , who doubted him, well played Rahane saab," a fan said.

KKR collapse after Ajinkya Rahane's sublime half-century in IPL 2025 opener

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane added a crucial 103 runs for the second wicket in just 55 balls with batting all-rounder Sunil Narine to set the stage on fire in the IPL 2025 opener against RCB. However, the duo were dismissed in back-to-back overs as KKR fell from 107/1 to 109/3 in the 11th over.

Suddenly, the home side lost wickets at regular intervals to fall to 150/6 in the 16th over. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya used all his experience to stifle the KKR batters, finishing with outstanding figures of 3/29 in four overs.

The final flourish never came for KKR as they finished with a seemingly sub-par total of 174/8 in their 20 overs.

KKR have won their last four outings against RCB, with their last defeat to them coming in the 2022 season. The two sides had contrasting finishes last season, with KKR winning a third IPL title, while RCB settled for a fourth-placed finish.

