"Simarjeet Singh got rid of Rajasthan Royals in his spell" - Fans hail CSK pacer for sensational spell vs RR in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Simarjeet Singh delivered a game-changing spell in the all-important encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk Stadium on May 12. Playing in only his third game this season, the 26-year-old dismissed RR's dangerous top 3 - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson to finish with outstanding figures of 3/26 in 4 overs.

Despite being part of the CSK setup since 2022, this was only Simarjeet's 9th IPL outing. The right-arm pacer has impressed thus far this season, five wickets at an average of 20.40.

Simarjeet's spell helped CSK restrict a powerful RR lineup to only 141/5 in 20 overs. The youngster also produced an excellent spell of 2/16 against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala a week back today.

Fans on Twitter were mighty impressed by Simarjeet's spell against RR, resulting in several praises for him.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fans continued to praise Simarjeet for his impressive showing in the Chennai heat with one of them saying:

"Well bowled by the young Simarjeet, He has given the breakthrough when his team required."

"Simarjeet Singh got rid of Rajasthan Royals in his spell," said a fan.

"Simarjeet Singh delivered a match-defining spell in a must-win game against RR in Chennai," tweeted a fan.

"It was difficult to bowl in this heat" - Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh admitted that it was a challenge by itself to bowl in the Chennai heat against RR.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first, leaving the CSK bowlers with the daunting task of bowling in hot and humid conditions.

In a conversation with the host broadcasters at the mid-innings break, Simarjeet said:

"It was difficult to bowl in this heat. Was prepared for it though. The ball is sticking into the surface, so I tried to drag the length back. Not sure what the plan is, but hope our batters play well. Easy target if we bat sensibly."

CSK came into this game in a gridlock with several other teams for a playoff spot at 6 wins in 12 games. A win against RR will go a long way in helping CSK's chances of a top-four finish.

After the ongoing encounter, the defending champions will play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their league-stage finale on Saturday, May 18.

As things stand, CSK has begun well in their run-chase, reaching 34/1 in four overs. They require a further 108 runs off 96 deliveries.

