"Since it wasn't a Mumbai match, you won't create too much uproar" - Aakash Chopra on Abhishek Sharma's lbw decision in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Abhishek Sharma was correctly ruled not-out in the IPL 2025 clash between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). He opined that the fans haven't created an uproar about the decision as it wasn't a game involving the Mumbai Indians (MI).

GT set SRH a 225-run target in Match 51 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. Abhishek (74 off 41) was given not-out based on umpire's call after a vociferous lbw appeal when he was on 69 but couldn't help his team avoid a 38-run defeat.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener reflected on two debatable umpiring decisions in the GT-SRH IPL 2025 clash. As for the negated lbw appeal against Abhishek, Chopra said (2:30):

"The ball hit Abhishek Sharma's foot. Prasidh Krishna was the bowler. The umpire gave it not out, but you (GT) took the review. It was shown to be umpire's call. Everyone is asking how it can be umpire's call, as I had put a reel on Rohit Sharma's decision that there is no umpire's call on pitching.

"The truth is that the ball didn't pitch at all. When the ball hits straight on the foot, it's only impact. In such a case, there are two moving objects, and you get umpire's call. This decision was also right. Since it wasn't a Mumbai match, you won't create too much uproar about it, or else you will compare it with the Mumbai match and say that it was wrong," he added.

Rohit Sharma was given out lbw by the on-field umpire in the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on May 1. The decision was reversed on review as the ball was found to be pitching marginally outside the leg stump.

"The light didn't come on when the ball hit the stumps" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's run-out in GT's IPL 2025 win vs SRH

Shubman Gill was ruled run-out by the third umpire in GT's IPL 2025 clash against SRH. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on Shubman Gill's run-out in Friday's game, Aakash Chopra noted that the stumps didn't light up when the ball hit them.

"There was a question on whether Shubman Gill was run-out or not. There was a slight ruckus, and there was a lot of fighting as well. The light didn't come on when the ball hit the stumps. It means the bails weren't disturbed," he said in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the GT skipper shouldn't have been ruled out.

"However, the light came on when the ball had passed, and the wicketkeeper's glove came there. The time the light comes on is considered the moment when the stumps are disturbed. The ball hitting the stumps is no reflection of getting out. The light came on only when the gloves were close to the stumps. So, not out, in my opinion," Chopra reasoned.

Shubman Gill (76 off 38) was found short of the crease by a Harshal Patel throw from short fine leg, although it wasn't clear whether the ball or Heinrich Klaasen's gloves were responsible for the stumps lighting up. The third umpire ruled in the fielding team's favor as the ball's path changed after hitting the stumps.

