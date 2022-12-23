"Sir meri age 32+ hai" - Top 10 funny memes as CSK signs Ajinkya Rahane at the IPL 2023 mini-auction

Senior Indian player Ajinkya Rahane was bought at his base price of 50 lakhs by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, December 23, at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction in Kochi. With this signing, the franchise continued their tradition of signing experienced cricketers who are well past 30 years of age.

Rahane has represented the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals franchises over the last three years in the IPL. He did not get a consistent run in either team, as they could not accommodate him in the top order.

Ajinkya Rahane does have a decent overall record in the league. Across 158 games, he has accumulated 4074 runs at an average of 30.86, including two centuries.

CSK's acquisition of Ajinkya Rahane evoked mixed reactions from their ardent fans. They expressed the same by sharing hilarious memes on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sagar @sagarcasm Ajinkya Rahane: My age is 30+



CSK: Ajinkya Rahane: My age is 30+CSK: https://t.co/5JvGC2T5Xd

Jai Upadhyay @jay_upadhyay14

#IPLAuction Ajinkya Rahane telling Harry Brook, once how was he sold at high prices. Ajinkya Rahane telling Harry Brook, once how was he sold at high prices.#IPLAuction https://t.co/gQwSBKF5aN

.63  @imSTR__ CSK bidding Ajinkya Rahane at 50 Lakhs.



Suresh Raina : CSK bidding Ajinkya Rahane at 50 Lakhs.Suresh Raina : https://t.co/X33oGkCQcE

"I am really happy and excited to join the CSK family" - Ajinkya Rahane

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane expressed his delight at being picked up by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The 34-year-old stated that he was excited to play in front of CSK fans in Chepauk.

Conveying gratitude in a video uploaded to CSK's official Twitter handle, Rahane said:

"Hello to all CSK fans. I am really happy and excited to join the CSK family and look forward to learning from each and every player. To all the fans, your support has been amazing for so many years, and it really means a lot to the team. Personally, I am really excited to play in Chennai and Chepauk. Thank you so much for your support. Cheers!"

CSK bought other international stars like Ben Stokes and Kyle Jamieson at the mini-auction. They also signed exciting youngsters in the form of Nishant Sandhu and Shaik Rasheed.

