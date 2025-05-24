SK makes 3 predictions for today's PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match; No. 2 is about Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 66 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. PBKS are second in the points table, with 17 points from 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.389. They have qualified for the playoffs, but would be looking to seal a top two berth. DC have been knocked out and would be playing for pride.

The two sides met at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8. That game was, however, abandoned after just 10.1 overs, with Punjab having reached 122-1. The tournament was subsequently suspended for a few days. The PBKS vs DC match will be now be replayed in Jaipur.

Punjab continued their impressive run in IPL 2025, beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in their previous match in Jaipur. Batting first, they posted 219-5 and then held the opposition to 209-7. As for DC, they went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 59 runs in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Based on history, current form and pitch conditions, here are Sportskeeda's three predictions for today's PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match.

Prediction No. 1: Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh to get PBKS off to another flying start

The last time Punjab took on Delhi in the abandoned game in Dharamsala, their openers got the team off to a rollicking start. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 122 in 10.1 overs, with Arya smashing 70 off 34 and Prabhsimran 50* off 28. Both batters have been in impressive form in IPL 2025.

Expect Arya and Prabhsimran to give Punjab another good start against Delhi. The duo could combine to add 70-75 runs inside the powerplay. One of the two could go on to score a half-century as well.

Prediction No. 2: Shreyas Iyer to score a half-century

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has had a memorable IPL 2025 campaign as batter and leader. In 12 matches, he has 435 runs to his name at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 174.69, with four half-centuries.

Expect Shreyas to notch up another fifty-plus score against the struggling DC outfit, building on the platform laid by the in-form openers. The right-handed batter could score around 65-70 runs in 35-40 balls and might get dismissed while attempting an aggressive stroke.

Prediction No. 3: PBKS to beat DC by a comprehensive margin

Considering that DC are low on confidence, having not won a single match since April 22, Punjab could win Saturday's contest by a comprehensive margin. The pitch in Jaipur is also expected to suit their style of play. If Shreyas and co. bat first, they could win by 50-plus runs. If they bat second, they could chase down whatever DC put up with 6-7 wickets in hand and more than 20 balls to spare.

