SK makes 3 predictions for today’s PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Suryakumar Yadav

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. It will be a winner-takes-all clash as the side that clinches two points will confirm a berth in the top two. On the other hand, the loser will finish outside the top two.
PBKS currently occupy the second position in the IPL 2025 points table. They have 17 points from 13 matches. Punjab lost their previous match to Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets, but they still have their destiny in their own hands. As for MI, they got the better of DC by 59 runs in their previous match. They are fourth in the points table, with 16 points from 13 matches.
Based on history, current form and conditions, here are Sportskeeda’s three predictions for match number 69 of IPL 2025 between Punjab and Mumbai.
Prediction No. 1: Suryakumar Yadav to play another blazing knock
Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form with the willow for MI in IPL 2025. In 13 innings, he has smashed 583 runs at an average of 72.87 and a strike rate of 170.46, with four half-centuries. He was the Player of the Match for his stunning 73* off 43 in the win over DC.
Expect the Mumbai batter to play another blistering knock against Punjab. The aggressive hitter could score 40-45 runs in 20-25 balls. He could narrowly miss out on another half-century in an endeavor to keep the pressure on the bowlers.
Prediction No. 2: Arshdeep Singh to claim at least 2 wickets
PBKS left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been consistent with his performances in IPL 2025. In 12 innings, he has claimed 16 wickets at an impressive average of 24.12 and an economy rate of 8.70.
Arshdeep has gone wicketless in the last two matches. However, considering that he is a big-game player expect him to lift his game and pick up at least a couple of big wickets. MI opener Rohit Sharma has had a torrid time against left-arm pacers, so Arshdeep could have his number in the big clash on Monday.
Prediction No. 3: MI to get the better of PBKS in a close contest
Punjab may be above Mumbai on the points table. However, Hardik Pandya and co. will have the slight edge heading into Monday’s encounter. They have won seven of their last eight matches and beat DC in their most recent outing.
As for PBKS, they went down to DC by six wickets in Jaipur. Punjab will thus be under greater pressure. Expect Mumbai to get the better of PBKS in a close game. They could win the match by either 5-10 runs or 1-2 wickets.
