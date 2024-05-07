"Sky madness at Wankhede" - Fans react to Suryakumar Yadav's sensational century in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav played a sensational knock of 102* off 51 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 55 of IPL 2024. He helped MI to secure a dominating seven-wicket victory at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 6.

With this impressive knock, 'SKY' slammed his second century and also crossed the 3,500-run mark in the cash-rich league. He smoked 12 fours and six fours on his way to a breathtaking century. The 33-year-old arrived at the crease when MI were struggling at 31/3, but resurrected the team's innings along with Tilak Varma.

SKY went on to unleash his trademark shots towards the backward square leg region to get things going. He then toiled the SRH bowlers all around the park. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma provided strong support to remain unbeaten on 37 off 32 to seal the chase with 16 balls to spare.

With this victory, MI climbed to the ninth position with four wins in 12 IPL 2024 matches.

Here's how the fans reacted to SKY's match-winning knock:

A large section of the crowd expressed their admiration for Surya's form ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, where he will likely play at No.4 for India.

"Much needed century by Suryakumar Yadav before the World Cup," one fan tweeted.

"The role of Suryakumar Yadav will be the most important for India to win the T20 World Cup 2024," another noted.

"One of the best innings from #SuryakumarYadav 🔥 Need this form in T-20 Worldcup too..!" one fan commented.

Suryakumar Yadav's MI puts SRH plans in jeopardy

The SunRisers Hyderabad batted first and were off to a decent start with Travis Head (48). However, the middle-order failed to perform. Pat Cummins then provided a valuable contribution of 35* to help the visitors post a par total of 174.

The score proved to be far less demanding, as MI inflicted a significant loss to SRH, which impacted their net run rate as well. With six wins in 11 league matches, the Hyderabad-based franchise are fourth in the points table with -0.065 NRR.

They now need to win at least two of their remaining three matches to cement their place in the top two positions to gain an advantage in the playoffs.

