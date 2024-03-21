SLC maintain Hasaranga's Test return was not a deliberate move to protect him for 2024 T20 World Cup 

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have asserted that Wanindu Hasaranga had informed the board about his desire to return to Test cricket well before his ICC suspension, thus ruling out the move as a deliberate ploy to keep the spinner available for the entirety of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

T20I skipper Hasaranga was suspended from international cricket after being charged with breaching article 2.8 of the player's code of conduct, which relates to showing dissent against the umpire's decision. The spinner had ridiculed a decision by the umpire during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

He was recently charged with a similar breach during the series against Afghanistan where he was not pleased with the umpire's decision pertaining to a no ball, and even suggested that he should take up another job.

The result of his on-field actions led to his demerit points being increased to eight, which according to the rulebooks, calls for a suspension from two Tests, four ODIs, or four T20Is, depending on which came first.

Now, since Hasaranga was included in the Test squad, he will serve his suspension in the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh. Had that not been the case, the spinner would have had to miss the majority of the group stage campaign of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States of America.

Ajantha Mendis, a member of Sri Lanka's selection committee, cleared the air regarding the entire situation.

"It was about two weeks ago that he told us he was open to playing Tests again. We know how it looks, but this decision was taken well before the final ODI," he told ESPN Cricinfo.

Hasaranga's return to Test cricket did come across as a massive surprise, as he had retired from the format only a few months ago to focus on white-ball cricket.

Wanindu Hasaranga will be available to play IPL 2024 for SRH right from the start

Another major takeaway from Hasaranga's suspension is that he will now be available to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

He was slated to miss the opening set of matches for his new franchise due to his involvement with the Sri Lankan Test team, but since he is ineligible to play those matches, he can play the entire IPL campaign.

The Sri Lankan spinner was one of the bargain purchases of the 2024 IPL mini-auction after the Orange Army roped him in for his base price of INR 1.50 crore. He had represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the last set of seasons in the competition.