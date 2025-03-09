Sneh Rana smashes a couple of mighty blows against Deepti Sharma during RCB vs UPW WPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Sneh Rana smashed a couple of big sixes against UP Warriorz (UPW) captain Deepti Sharma to keep her side alive in their WPL 2025 match on Saturday (March 8). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the game.

Sneh Rana entered the crease to bat in the second innings when RCB needed 43 runs from the last two overs to win the match and remain in the playoffs race. Rana went on a carnage with three sixes and two fours in the 19th over, bowled by Deepti Sharma, to reignite the hopes of RCB fans. However, Sneh Rana perished on the final delivery of the over following a blazing cameo of 26 (6), which ended in vain as her team eventually lost the match by 12 runs.

You can watch Sneh Rana's valiant big hits in the video below:

Georgia Voll's brilliant 99* helps UPW script history against RCB by notching up the highest total in WPL history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. On a decent batting surface, UPW top order batters Georgia Voll (99*), Grace Harris (39), and Kiran Navgire (46) performed exceptionally to power their side to a mammoth total of 225/5 in 20 overs.

21-year-old Georgia Voll played a magnificent knock and missed out on a century by just one run. Due to their dominant batting display, UPW broke Delhi Capitals' (223) record of the highest total in WPL history. Georgia Voll received the Player of the Match award at the post-match presentation. Reflecting on her knock, Voll said (via Cricbuzz):

"It's been really cool. Getting here a week ago, been great to know all the girls. Great experience to help our team put up good totals. Probably think back where you could've found the extra run (missing out on a hundred). Overall pretty happy. It was a really good wicket so we had to get above that 200."

After the fifth loss in WPL 2025, RCB joined UPW as the second team to get eliminated from the playoffs race this season.

