"So far, it has been really good working with him" - Gautam Gambhir defends KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit against 'militant' allegations

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir defended the side's head coach Chandrakant Pandit after the latter was recently criticized by former KKR player David Wiese, who was part of the squad last year.

After his incredible success and titles coaching Vidarbha (2018, 2019) and Madhya Pradesh (2022) in the Ranji Trophy, Pandit was appointed KKR coach in August 2022.

However, Wiese was highly critical of his coaching style in a recent podcast, Hitman for Hire, and said:

"He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian that type of stuff. Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who’ve played all over the world, they don’t need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear and what they need to do the whole time. So, that was tough."

Yet, Gambhir had no idea about the criticisms and said his working relationship with Pandit thus far has been extremely positive.

"I have not heard about any criticism. It's been early days, and my working relationship with him has been really very good. Hopefully, it will continue that way. Whatever has been said, I have no clue about it. I think he has been pretty successful in first-class cricket, and that is the reason why he has got this opportunity. So far, it has been really good working with him," said Gambhir as quoted by Times Now.

The duo of Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir have combined to help turn KKR's fortunes around from their seventh place in IPL 2023.

They are currently second on the points table with four wins in five outings, including a thumping eight-wicket win in their latest encounter against LSG.

"He's been doing an amazing job" - Andre Russell on KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit

Expand Tweet

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell also came out in support of head coach Chandrakant Pandit in reaction to his criticism from David Wiese.

Russell has been a vital cog in the KKR setup since the 2014 season, donning the finisher role. On Chandrakant Pandit, Russell told reporters last month:

"We’ve been working with him from last year. I think when you're working with a coach for the first time, you have to make sure that you adjust to their philosophy. There have to be rules. We are professionals. So, we don't complain. I try to do the best for this franchise. He's been doing an amazing job, and we've gotten coming back as well."

KKR will look to continue their winning form when they take on RR in a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday, April 16.

RR have won five of their six games so far this season to sit pretty on top of the points table.