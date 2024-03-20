"So good to see everyone fit and available" - Parthiv Patel comes up with a cheeky X post ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel took a subtle dig at the current cricketers ahead of IPL 2024. Patel highlighted how all players were available to play for their respective franchises in the world's biggest T20 league.

Of late, a few cricketers have prioritized T20 leagues over international cricket. Fans observed a similar trend in Indian cricket as well, with several top names missing international matches but being available for all the IPL games.

Parthiv Patel did not take any names but dropped the following tweet from his X profile referring to the same.

"so good to see everyone fit and available..#IPL2024."

Expand Tweet

Patel posted the aforementioned tweet around midnight on March 20. The tweet has received over 500 likes so far, with many fans commenting how the former Indian wicketkeeper-batter managed to take a dig at the current stars without taking anyone's name.

Parthiv Patel will work as a Hindi commentator for JioCinema during IPL 2024

Parthiv Patel played for many franchises during his IPL career. He started his journey at Chennai Super Kings before moving to Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Mumbai Indians. He played his last season for RCB in 2020.

After retirement from all formats of cricket, Patel has tried his luck in coaching and commentary. He joined as a batting coach for the Mumbai Indians-owned MI Emirates team in International League T20. Besides, he has also signed a deal with JioCinema to work as a Hindi commentator for the upcoming IPL season.

The Hindi commentary panel of JioCinema also features former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra, Suresh Raina, Zaheer Khan, Nikhil Chopra, Saba Karim, RP Singh, and Pragyan Ojha. IPL 2024 will begin this Friday evening in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru.