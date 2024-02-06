In a cryptic comment on an Instagram post, Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife said there were "so many things wrong" with head coach Mark Boucher's explanation of why Mumbai Indians (MI) decided to give Hardik Pandya the captaincy for IPL 2024.

Speaking on the Smash Sports podcast, a clip of which was released on Monday, Boucher stated that the decision was made to free Rohit from the burden of captaincy so he could enjoy his batting in the coming seasons.

"So many things wrong with this," Ritika commented under the post.

More to follow...

