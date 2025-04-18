"Delete this" - Social media flooded with hilarious reactions as Dale Steyn's 300-run prediction for MI vs SRH IPL 2025 clash misfires

South Arican bowling legend Dale Steyn expected the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17, to be a run fest. He predicted that the match would mark the first-ever 300-run total in the league's history.

Ad

Here's what he had predicted:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Steyn's bold prediction misfired as SRH registered a sub-par 162/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. MI chased the target in 18.1 overs, completing a four-wicket victory.

Following Mumbai's victory, social media was flooded with humorous reactions to the former cricketer's 300-run prophecy. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I know you meant including both innings," wrote a fan.

"Dale Steyn's 300-run prediction for #MIvSRH??? Bro, the only thing hitting 300 today is the number of times we laughed at that call! Ball's flying, but not *that* far," remarked a fan.

"Where are you Dale Steyn ? 300 ka khwaab dikhata hai," posted a fan.

"Dale Steyn was right after all. Bas thoda adjustment karna pada: Team 1 + Team 2 = 300 somehow," commented another.

Ad

"Dale Steyn's dream of scoring 300 runs in IPL 2025 will remain just a dream," chimed in yet another.

Will Jacks was adjudged the Player of the Match of the MI vs SRH clash. He registered bowling figures of 3-0-14-2 and scored 36 runs off 26 deliveries.

SRH are placed 9th in the IPL 2025 points table

The Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad were the runners of IPL 2024. However, they have struggled to perform consistently this edition, losing all of their away matches so far.

Ad

The 2016 champions have managed just two wins from seven games and are languishing at the ninth place in the IPL 2025 standings. They will look to get back to winnings ways as they return to their home ground for the next game.

Hyderabad will host Mumbai Indians in the reverse fixture. The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More