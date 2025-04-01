"Some players couldn't achieve this even after fake retirement gimmicks"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's thumping win vs KKR in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) got off the mark in the IPL 2025 points table with a clinical eight-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, March 31, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As a result, MI moved up to the sixth position in the points table, while KKR slipped to the bottom.

After inviting KKR to bat first, the MI bowling attack performed collectively to skittle the opposition for a paltry 116 in 16.2 overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26), Manish Pandey (19), Rinku Singh (17), and Ramandeep Singh (22) started aggressively for Kolkata but failed to build on their starts, which dearly hurt the team's chances of posting a competitive total.

In reply, Ryan Rickelton (62*) and Suryakumar Yadav (27*) played blazing knocks to power MI to 121/2 in just 12.5 overs and helped their side notch up a net run rate boosting victory.

Monday's one-sided IPL 2025 contest between KKR and MI entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It is a great sign for everyone to chip in and get some confidence"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after win vs KKR in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"Very satisfying to win at home. The way we did it as a group couldn't be more happy. It is always a challenge picking a guy here and there. We are very sorted with the guys whom we are backing. We backed Ashwani and were very happy for him. It is all about the scouts. MI scouts have gone there and picked them. We played a practice game, and he had a different action and had some late swings."

Pandya added:

"The way he took the wicket of Russell was very crucial. Also, Quinton's catch which he took was terrific to watch. If it goes my way, it looks good, but the team we have is a good blend of experience and youth. It is just an early start, but it is a great sign for everyone to chip in and get some confidence to kick off our tournament."

IPL 2025 action will shift to Lucknow on Tuesday (April 1), where Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

