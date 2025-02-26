“Something magical about this city” - RCB bowler takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Yash Dayal took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 26, to share pictures from his visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The grand Hindu religious event, which began on January 13, is concluding today, February 26, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of ‘Maha Shivaratri.’

Yash took to Instagram to share some pictures from his visit and accompanied them with a heartfelt message. He captioned the post:

“Something magical about the city, where Sangam flows and the divine energies converge. Every alleyway, every ghats, every corner of Prayagraj holds a special place in my heart. Mahakumbh, you’re not just a place, you’re my identity, my roots, my home.”

Still awaiting his international debut, the Uttar Pradesh bowler has played 27 first-class matches, taking 84 wickets, including one five-wicket haul. Yash has also played 23 List A games, where he claimed 36 wickets. In addition, the left-arm pacer has featured in 56 T20 matches, picking up 53 wickets.

Yash Dayal to return to action in IPL 2025

Yash Dayal had an outstanding 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), taking 15 wickets in 14 matches and playing a crucial role in helping the team qualify for the playoffs.

His successful campaign earned him retention by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction for INR 5 crore. Overall, Yash has claimed 28 wickets in as many IPL games.

The 2025 IPL season is set to begin on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders facing RCB in the opening match. Yash will be looking to deliver another memorable performance this season.

Squad: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, and Mohit Rathee.

