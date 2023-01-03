Sourav Ganguly appointed as Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket - Reports 

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to rejoin Delhi Capitals (DC) as their Director of Cricket. The legendary batter will also serve as director for the organization's sister franchises Pretoria Capitals in SA20 and Dubai Capitals in the UAE-based ILT20.

Sourav Ganguly served as an advisor for the Delhi Capitals (DC) In March 2019. However, his stint came to an abrupt end after he was elected as the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) President. He assumed the role for one term and was replaced by Roger Binny in October 2022.

With no more ties connecting him to the BCCI and the ensuing conflict of interest, Ganguly ventured back into the coaching circuit following a stint in management, which also included a spell as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

He was expected to re-contest in the election to run as president of the state association for another term, but the former player chose not to. The position eventually went to his brother, Snehasis Ganguly.

The 50-year-old will bring with him the experience of leading the Team India and IPL teams – the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI).

Here's what IPL sources tracking developments told PTI on condition of anonymity:

"Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over. He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC."

His experience is primed to be key for the franchise that will play in the absence of regular captain Rishabh Pant, who is likely to miss three to six months of cricket due to a ligament injury.

During the former cricketer's stint with DC, the side finished third in the points table. They were eliminated by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second Qualifier of the playoffs.

Ganguly was reportedly involved in IPL 2023 mini-auction

The report from PTI further states that the acquisitions made by the franchise at the recently concluded IPL 2023 mini-auction had inputs from head coach Ricky Ponting as well as Sourav Ganguly.

The 2020 IPL finalists roped in the likes of Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, and Rilee Rossouw at the event in Kochi on December 23.

Following Rishabh Pant's injury, the franchise are mulling over the decision to appoint a new captain for the season, a decision in which the newly appointed director is expected to have a huge say.

