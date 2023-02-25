Sourav Ganguly picks five youngsters from DC, CSK, SRH and GT to make a big name in IPL

Sourav Ganguly has picked five youngsters who will make a name for themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket picked Prithvi DC's Prithvi Shaw, captain Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as his first three choices.

Sharing the post on Twitter, Star Sports wrote:

"The countdown to the Indian Premier League is on, and #SouravGanguly has revealed his favourite young guns who will make the #TataIPL bigger and better!"

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia



Who makes it to your list this year? 🤔



#IncredibleAwards #IPLonStar The countdown to the Indian Premier League is on, and #SouravGanguly has revealed his favourite young guns who will make the #TataIPL bigger and better! 🏏Who makes it to your list this year? 🤔 The countdown to the Indian Premier League is on, and #SouravGanguly has revealed his favourite young guns who will make the #TataIPL bigger and better! 🏏Who makes it to your list this year? 🤔#IncredibleAwards #IPLonStar https://t.co/k786PYRGwc

Here's what the ex-BCCI President said:

“The best in the business is Suryakumar Yadav. Obviously, you don’t consider him a youngster anymore, but having said that, among the young players, Prithvi Shaw has a lot of talent in the T20 format, and I think Rishabh Pant.”

He continued:

“He is only 23 (25). He has got the world at his feet; Rishabh Pant is the No. 2. I would keep a look at Ruturaj Gaikwad, how he keeps playing. I think these are the three batsmen.”

So far, Shaw has amassed 1588 runs in 63 games, including 12 half-centuries. He amassed 283 runs in 10 games in IPL 2022. Pant, who will miss the IPL 2023 season due to multiple injuries, scored 340 runs in 14 games last season. Overall, he has scored 2838 runs in 98 matches.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2021, has scored 1207 runs in 36 games, including a ton and 10 half-centuries.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Robin Uthappa in 2014 and now Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021 are the only two instances the Orange Cap winners have ended up being champions. This is the first time a CSK player has won the Orange Cap while also winning the IPLRobin Uthappa in 2014 and now Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021 are the only two instances the Orange Cap winners have ended up being champions. This is the first time a CSK player has won the Orange Cap while also winning the IPL 🏆Robin Uthappa in 2014 and now Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021 are the only two instances the Orange Cap winners have ended up being champions. https://t.co/ZiEvEjSsgJ

Ganguly also picked Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster Umran Malik as the lone bowler on his list of five players who will make a big name in the tournament, subject to his fitness.

“Umran Malik is one who will probably if he stays fit, will continue to keep the fans interested in the game because of his genuine pace."

Malik holds the record of cloaking 150kmph speed consistently in the IPL.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fastest delivery of IPL history:



- Lockie Ferguson - 157.3kmph.

- Shaun Tait - 157.3kmph.

- Umran Malik - 157kmph. Fastest delivery of IPL history:- Lockie Ferguson - 157.3kmph.- Shaun Tait - 157.3kmph.- Umran Malik - 157kmph.

“That’s the name which slipped my mind” – Sourav Ganguly on Shubman Gill

Sourav Ganguly also picked Shubman Gill to complete his set of players with a bright future in the IPL.

He said:

“Yes exactly, that’s the name which slipped my mind. But I think my fifth player would be Shubman Gill. So, it’s Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Surya probably heads the list, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill."

For the uninitiated, Gill amassed 483 runs in 16 games during the IPL 2022 campaign, including four half-centuries as Gujarat Titans lifted their maiden title in their inaugural season.

