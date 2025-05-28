“Special thanks to Preity Zinta” - AAP MP Raghav Chadha meets Punjab Kings squad ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs [In Pictures]

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha met the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Punjab-based outfit will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur.
Raghav Chadha shared a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, thanking PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting while congratulating the team for their spectacular performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
The AAP MP posted pictures of his meet-up with Preity, Shreyas, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and Ricky Ponting, among others. He also wished the team luck for their upcoming game against RCB.
"Met with the dynamic squad of Punjab Kings and congratulated them on their spectacular performance this season. Punjab is proud of the team’s spirit, discipline and grit. Special thanks to team owner @realpreityzinta, captain Shreyas Iyer, and coach Ricky Ponting for leading with passion and purpose. Best wishes for the crucial match tomorrow! #PunjabKings #IPL2025," he wrote.
Punjab Kings finish top of the table after IPL 2025 league stage
Punjab Kings have had a phenomenal campaign this season. They have undoubtedly been among the best teams, performing consistently right from the start under the combination of their new skipper, Shreyas, and head coach Ricky Ponting.
PBKS not only qualified for the playoffs but also finished at the top of the table after the end of the league stage of IPL 2025. They have managed to win nine out of their 14 matches and, with just four defeats, have 19 points.
The last time they qualified for the playoffs was back in 2014, and they have achieved the feat again for the first time in 11 years. They played the final in 2014 but fell short, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
This time around, they will have two chances of making it to the final as they are set to face RCB in the first qualifier. As they have never won an IPL trophy yet, Punjab will be desperate to continue playing how they have and lay their hands on the silverware this year.
