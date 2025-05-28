“Special thanks to Preity Zinta” - AAP MP Raghav Chadha meets Punjab Kings squad ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs [In Pictures]

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha met the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. The Punjab-based outfit will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, in Mullanpur.

Ad

Raghav Chadha shared a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, thanking PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting while congratulating the team for their spectacular performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

The AAP MP posted pictures of his meet-up with Preity, Shreyas, pacer Arshdeep Singh, and Ricky Ponting, among others. He also wished the team luck for their upcoming game against RCB.

"Met with the dynamic squad of Punjab Kings and congratulated them on their spectacular performance this season. Punjab is proud of the team’s spirit, discipline and grit. Special thanks to team owner @realpreityzinta, captain Shreyas Iyer, and coach Ricky Ponting for leading with passion and purpose. Best wishes for the crucial match tomorrow! #PunjabKings #IPL2025," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Punjab Kings finish top of the table after IPL 2025 league stage

Punjab Kings have had a phenomenal campaign this season. They have undoubtedly been among the best teams, performing consistently right from the start under the combination of their new skipper, Shreyas, and head coach Ricky Ponting.

PBKS not only qualified for the playoffs but also finished at the top of the table after the end of the league stage of IPL 2025. They have managed to win nine out of their 14 matches and, with just four defeats, have 19 points.

Ad

The last time they qualified for the playoffs was back in 2014, and they have achieved the feat again for the first time in 11 years. They played the final in 2014 but fell short, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

This time around, they will have two chances of making it to the final as they are set to face RCB in the first qualifier. As they have never won an IPL trophy yet, Punjab will be desperate to continue playing how they have and lay their hands on the silverware this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More