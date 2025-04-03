SRH all-rounder names one attribute he would take from MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma amid IPL 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy expressed his admiration for stalwarts, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, by picking one quality he wished to inherit from them. Dhoni and Rohit are arguably India's two best captains in international cricket and undoubtedly the best in the IPL.

The duo have each led their respective franchises, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), to five IPL titles. Dhoni and Rohit have also enjoyed incredible success as Indian captains in ICC events, with the former winning three and the latter two.

Speaking about the quality he admires from the two legends in an interview on JioStar, Reddy said:

"From Dhoni, I would love to have his captaincy skills. And from Rohit, I would love to master his pull shot it's simply outstanding."

Reddy also picked one such quality from ace Indian batter Virat Kohli, saying:

"I admire Kohli's aggression and passion for the game."

The SRH all-rounder was selected to the Indian T20I and Test squads following an impressive 2024 IPL season. Reddy went on to score his maiden international century in the Boxing Day Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

"Players like Jasprit, Rohit and Virat are truly golden assets to India" - Nitish Kumar Reddy

The trio helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup [Credit: Getty]

Nitish Kumar Reddy hailed the trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah as the golden assets of Indian cricket. While Kohli and Rohit have taken batting to greater heights over the last decade, Bumrah is widely regarded as the best all-format bowler in the world.

"This generation of Indian cricket has been shaped by legends like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others. They have taken Indian cricket to new heights, and we aspire to carry forward their legacy. Players like Jasprit, Rohit and Virat are truly golden assets to India," said Reddy.

Reddy also expressed his desire to face Bumrah's bowling to test himself against the best.

"I would be grateful for the challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world right now, and facing him would be an exciting contest. If I manage to score some runs against him, I will be very happy. Competing against top bowlers like Bumrah is what makes the game exciting," he said.

Reddy is off to a quiet start in the ongoing IPL 2025, with only 62 runs in three matches at an average of 20.66 and a strike rate of 137.77. He will be in action tonight (April 3) when SRH take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

