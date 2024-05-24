"SRH carrying Abdul Samad for 5 years instead of 9 months but still no delivery"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of SRH vs RR IPL Qualifier 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reached 175/9 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, May 24. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is playing host to this knockout encounter.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first on a fresh pitch. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a six and four in the first over but perished on the last ball without converting his brisk start. Rahul Tripathi then played a blazing cameo of 37 (15) to keep the scoring rate up after an aggressive start.

Trent Boult then stunned SRH in the fifth over by dismissing Tripathi and Aiden Markram (1) and putting breaks on their onslaught. Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen tried to weather the storm after that by playing sensibly with their 42-run partnership. Just as Head looked set, Sandeep Sharma dismissed him in the 10th over to give RR a massive breakthrough.

Klaasen then took the onus on himself, and batted through till the 19th over. He scored a responsible half-century to help SRH score a respectable total on a slow pitch.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 between SRH and RR. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We have restricted them to a nice total"- Trent Boult after his 3-wicket spell in RR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

At the mid-innings break, RR pacer Trent Boult reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings and his spell. He said:

"We were up against a batting line-up that wanted to hit boundaries. There was a mixture of boundaries and wickets, that was unusual. We restricted them nicely because of the wickets. You always try to be aggressive."

Boult continued:

"The last two wickets we have played on have been the best we have played. I thought the way we finished at the death, and through the middle, we have restricted them to a nice total. Guys have been doing a good job adapting. Avesh has been bowling beautifully at the death and Sandy is a very experienced bowler."

