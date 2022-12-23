SRH IPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought in IPL Auction by Sunrisers Hyderabad

As the sun set on a very important day in Kochi, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) think tank will have a smile on their faces after a very productive auction ahead of the IPL 2023.

SRH had the highest purse heading into the auction (₹42.25 crore) and they used it quite effectively, snapping up most of the players they wanted with little hindrance. Since they have retained some exciting talents as well, it'll be interesting to see how this squad performs next season.

Without further ado, let's look at the complete list of players purchased at the auction by the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Players bought by SRH with prices in IPL Auction 2023

Harry Brook (Bat)- ₹13.25 crore

Mayank Agarwal (Bat) - ₹8.25 crore

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) - ₹5.25 crore

Vivrant Sharma (All-rounder) - ₹2.60 crore

Adil Rashid (Bowl/Spin) - ₹2 crore

Mayank Dagar (All-rounder) - ₹1.80 crore

Akeal Hosein (Bowl/Spin) - ₹1 crore

Mayank Markande (Bowl/Spin) - ₹50 lakh

Upendra Singh Yadav (WK) - ₹25 lakh

Samarth Vyas (All-rounder) - ₹20 lakh

Sanvir Singh (All-rounder) - ₹20 lakh

Nitish Kumar Reddy (All-rounder) - ₹20 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh (Bat) - ₹20 lakh

The Sunrisers kicked off the high bids at the auction, going hard for the in-form English batter, Harry Brook. One of the most highly-rated players in the cricketing circuits, Brook, sparked a fierce bidding war between the Sunrisers and the Rajasthan Royals. The former won it for a record-breaking amount of ₹13.25 crore, the highest-ever for a single player in the franchise's history.

Having bolstered their middle order even further with Brook, Sunrisers also saw off bids from the Chennai Super Kings to secure the services of Mayank Agarwal, presumably to open the batting, and perhaps, even lead the side. They also purchased Heinrich Klaasen to fill the void left by Nicholas Pooran behind the stumps.

Uncapped Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Vivrant Sharma was picked up by them for ₹2.60 crore, with Adil Rashid adding plenty of depth and flexibility to the squad, providing a top-class spin-bowling option. Mayank Markande at ₹50 lakh was also a shrewd buy.

They also picked up some highly-rated uncapped players like Samarth Vyas and Sanvir Singh for their base price. Mayank Dagar was their other notable buy, with the left-arm spinner joining them for ₹1.80 crore.

