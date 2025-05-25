SRH post 3rd highest total in tournament history after Heinrich Klaasen's ton in IPL 2025 vs KKR

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have amassed their second 250+ total of IPL 2025 as they belted 278/3 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The total of 278 is now the third-highest in IPL history behind 287/3 and 286/6. They were scored by the SunRisers against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals, respectively.

Ad

The score of 286/6 against the Royals came only earlier this season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan smashed a hundred in the match.

On Sunday, Heinrich Klaasen did the maximum damage after coming in at number three as he hammered an unbeaten 39-ball 105. He took the SunRisers to a steep total against the defending champions. The fourth-highest IPL total also belongs to SRH when they hammered 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians last year.

Ad

Trending

Klaasen, meanwhile, built upon the blistering start provided by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma as the openers stitched a 92-run stand in only 6.5 overs. The keeper-batter joined Head at number three and added 83 until the former's departure for a 40-ball 76. Ishan Kishan also chipped in with a 29-ball 20 to set Ajinkya Rahane and Co. a massive run-chase.

SRH on the way to a massive win over Kolkata Knight Riders

SunRisers Hyderabad. (Credits: Getty)

Having set 278 to win, the Knight Riders began on a promising note. However, Sunil Narine departed for 31 off 16 deliveries, thanks to Jaydev Unadkat, who castled the West Indian. Quinton de Kock (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (15) perished in quick succession. Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey struck twice in one over to send Rinku Singh (9) and Andre Russell (0) packing.

At the time of writing this, the defending champions had slipped to 110/7 in the 14th over against SRH. With the largest winning margin in terms of runs in IPL history currently at 146, the Knight Riders could register an unwanted record on the night. Both were the finalists of IPL 2024 but inexplicably failed to reach beyond the group stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More