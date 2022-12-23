SRH Squad 2023: Full Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2023

After enduring a disappointing IPL 2022 campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got rid of most of their marquee signings from the previous edition, retaining a predominantly young core before heading into the auction with a massive purse of ₹42.25 crore.

Their fast bowling lineup looks more or less sorted, with the likes of Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, and Marco Jansen in their ranks. However, after releasing Nicholas Pooran and Kane Williamson, they were very light on top-order batters, and that's something they addressed at the auction.

They went all guns blazing, engaging in a fierce bidding war to buy Englishman Harry Brook for ₹13.25 crore. The youngster was in terrific form in England's just-concluded tour of Pakistan and is touted to be an upcoming superstar in world cricket. He should join Aiden Markram and form a powerful middle-order batting lineup.

They also signed Mayank Agarwal for what many consider a bargain price at ₹8.25 crore. He's an ideal choice to open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, and is also a potential captaincy option.

Heinrich Klaasen was another one of their marquee buys at the auction. The Proteas wicket-keeper is all set to replace Nicholas Pooran in the side after grossing a bid of ₹5.25 crore.

After letting Rashid Khan leave for the Gujarat Titans, SRH's very low percentage of overs from spinners was a problem for them last season, with Washington Sundar being the only quality spinner in their ranks. They set out to rectify that area as well and did so at the auction.

Adil Rashid deservedly received a bid at the IPL Auction for the first time and should give them an experienced and world-class leg-spinning option should they ever need one. Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, and Mayank Markande were further spin-bowling options that the Sunrisers added to their roster.

They snapped up young all-rounder Vivrant Sharma for ₹2.60 crore, adding to their squad's list of players from Jammu and Kashmir. They surprisingly were able to secure uncapped stars Samarth Vyas and Sanvir Singh for their base price.

While they're yet to decide who will lead the side, SRH do look like a force to reckon with plenty of players to watch out for.

SRH players list with price

Harry Brook (Bat)- ₹13.25 crore

Mayank Agarwal (Bat) - ₹8.25 crore

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) - ₹5.25 crore

Vivrant Sharma (All-rounder) - ₹2.60 crore

Adil Rashid (Bowl/Spin) - ₹2 crore

Mayank Dagar (All-rounder) - ₹1.80 crore

Akeal Hosein (Bowl/Spin) - ₹1 crore

Mayank Markande (Bowl/Spin) - ₹50 lakh

Upendra Singh Yadav (WK) - ₹25 lakh

Samarth Vyas (All-rounder) - ₹20 lakh

Sanvir Singh (All-rounder) - ₹20 lakh

Nitish Kumar Reddy (All-rounder) - ₹20 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh (Bat) - ₹20 lakh

Abdul Samad (All-rounder) - ₹4 crore

Rahul Tripathi (Bat) - ₹8.50 crore

Aiden Markram (Bat/Spin) - ₹2.60 crore

Glenn Phillips (Bat/WK)- ₹1.50 crore

Abhishek Sharma (All-rounder) - ₹6.50 crore

Marco Jansen (Bowl/Pace) - ₹4.20 crore

Washington Sundar (All-rounder) - ₹8.75 crore

Fazalhaq Farooqi (Bowl/Pace) - ₹40 lakh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Bowl/Pace) - ₹4.20 crore

T Natarajan (Bowl/Pace) - ₹4 crore

Kartik Tyagi (Bowl/Pace) - ₹4 crore

Umran Malik (Bowl/Pace) - ₹4 crore.

IPL 2023 Auction SRH Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for IPL 2023: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, and Umran Malik.

