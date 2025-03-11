SRH unveil their jersey ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) unveiled their jersey on Tuesday (March 11) ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 season. SRH finished as runners-up last season after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ad

In IPL 2024, the SunRisers played an exceptional brand of cricket and entertained the fans with their ultra-aggressive batting style, led by Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen. The SunRisers retained most of their core players ahead of the mega-auction last year and then reinforced their squad with the addition of star players like Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, and Harshal Patel.

SRH took to their official Instagram handle this evening and shared a reel to give their ardent fans a glimpse of their jersey for IPL 2025. They did not make any major changes to the design as they retained the orange and black threads from last year.

Ad

Trending

You can view the jersey in the video below:

Ad

SRH will face Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2025

The Hyderabad franchise's campaign in the new season of the Indian Premier League will commence at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad with a clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23. It is a rematch of last year's Qualifier 2, where SRH beat RR and went on to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

Ad

Here is SRH's complete schedule for IPL 2025: : (All timings are in IST)

March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 3.30 pm

March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

March 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Vizag, 3.30 pm

April 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, 7.30 pm

April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

Ad

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Chennai, 7.30 pm

May 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm

May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7.30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow, 7.30 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️