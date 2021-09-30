×
SRH vs CSK memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Sam Curran and Suresh Raina's photos from the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad went viral on social media
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Sep 30, 2021 11:42 PM IST
News

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium earlier tonight. The Chennai-based franchise now have 18 points to their name and will aim to secure a place in the Top 2 of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad's slender chances of making it to the 2021 Indian Premier League no longer exist. The Orange Army suffered its eighth defeat of the season and continued to languish in the last position.

Earlier in the evening, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and invited SRH to bat first in Sharjah. Experts said the pitch in Sharjah was better for batting this time around, but the Orange Army struggled to score runs. Wriddhiman Saha's 46-ball 44 helped them post a 134-run total on the board.

The likes of Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg and Jason Holder failed to score big. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, with figures of 3/24. DJ Bravo supported with a 2/17 in four overs, while Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur bagged a wicket each.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 Captains | IPL Schedule

In reply, Chennai Super Kings started off brilliantly as their in-form opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, a 75-run partnership. Gaikwad aggregated 45 runs off 38 deliveries and du Plessis supported him with a 36-ball 41.

Although the two opening batters could not finish off the run-chase, their contributions ensured CSK won by six wickets. Eventually skipper Dhoni finished things off in style with a maximum off Siddarth Kaul's bowling.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings

Fans were quite active on social media as always during the IPL 2021 matches. Here are the top memes from the IPL 2021 fixture between SRH and CSK:

When you are not a bowler but you want to impress your crush who is watching you game.

Suresh Raina 💛💛
#CSKvSRH https://t.co/joqg3uGQGE
#CSKvsSRH
CSK in last year. CSK this year. https://t.co/kJ1xYEvmOB
SRH after donating 2 points to every team : #CSKvsSRH https://t.co/ogBzbYb8Np
#CSKvsSRH

*CSK becomes the 1st team to qualify for playoffs*

Fans: https://t.co/wiXwSluDvE
#CSKvsSRH
Dhoni hits the winning six

Fans : https://t.co/8aZg3Rsq2c

#CSKvsSRH #IPL2021
It's time to CSK VS SRH https://t.co/NMxRvFgKkH
Gautam G watching CSK qualified for playoffs Under Dhoni's captaincy.

#CSKvsSRH https://t.co/6GZxLr4aC4
Edited by Arnav Kholkar
