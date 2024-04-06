SRH vs CSK: What happened in yesterday's match at IPL 2024?

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Bowling first after winning the toss, SRH held CSK to 165-5 before chasing down the target in 18.1 overs.

SunRisers Hyderabad got off to a sensatioanl start in their chase, with opener Abhishek Sharma clobbering 37 off 12. He was the dominant partner in a first-wicket stand of 46 with Travis Head (31 off 24).

Abhishek went after Mukesh Choudhary in the second over, clubbing the CSK pacer for two fours and three sixes. Twenty-seven runs came off the Choudhary over as Hyderabad got off to a rapid start.

Expand Tweet

Abhishek then slammed Deepak Chahar for a six and a four in the next over. The CSK pacer had the last laugh, though, as the left-hander was caught off a miscued hit, with Ravindra Jadeja running to his right from backward point to take the catch.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Head and Aiden Markram (50 off 36) added 60 for the second wicket before the former perished to Maheesh Theekshana. Markram guided the innings with a fine half-century before he was trapped lbw, attempting a reverse sweep against Moeen Ali.

Nitish Reddy (14* off 8) brought up the winning runs, launching Chahar for a maximum over the sightscreen.

SRH fight back to restrict CSK to 165-5

SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers came up with an efficient effort to restrict Chennai Super Kings to 165-5 after winning the toss and bowling first. CSK were well placed at 119-2 in the 14th over. However, they lost momentum following the dismissal of Shivam Dube (45 off 24) and were held to under 170.

Rachin Ravindra (12) perished cheaply, slicing a back of length delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to mid-on. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 off 21) looked good again but failed to convert another start. He miscued a lofted hit to long-on off Shahbaz Ahmed.

Dube dominated a third-wicket stand of 65 with Ajinkya Rahane (35 off 30). He struck two fours and four sixes in another impressive knock before being outfoxed by Pat Cummins. The SRH captain bowled a slower bouncer outside off, which Dube could only chip to backward point, though.

Expand Tweet

Rahane fell soon after, miscuing a slower one from Jaydev Unadkat to be caught at backward point.

The Hyderabad pacers combined to restrict Chennai in the last few overs as Jadeja returned unbeaten on 31 off 23, while Daryl Mitchell was dismissed for 13 off 11. Only 38 runs came in the last five overs despite Chennai losing just one wicket.

SRH vs CSK: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

SRH's bowling was a good team effort, as five players picked up one wicket each. In the chase, Abhishek was sensational with his big hitting after which Markram anchored the innings.

For CSK, Dube top-scored with 45 off 24, while all-rounder Moeen claimed two scalps with his off spin. Hyderabad opener Abhishek, though, was named the Player of the Match for his spectacular cameo in the chase.