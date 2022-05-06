SRH vs DC memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 50th match of IPL 2022 on Thursday (May 05). Delhi Capitals have displaced SRH in fifth position in the points table, courtesy of the win.

Kane Williamson's luck at the toss continued as he won yet another one today and opted to field first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then vindicated his captain's decision by bowling a wicket maiden first up, dismissing Mandeep Singh for a duck.

David Warner then calmed the nerves in the DC camp with a 37-run partnership with fellow Aussie Mitchell Marsh (10), who departed in the penultimate over of the powerplay by giving a return catch to Sean Abbott.

Rishabh Pant arrived at the crease next and stamped his authority with a quick-fire 26 (16). He injected some much-needed momentum into the innings but perished while trying to continue doing the same.

Rovman Powell (67*) joined hands with Warner at this juncture, and the duo changed the course of the game with their match-defining partnership. They put on an unbeaten 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket and helped DC reach 207/3 after 20 overs. David Warner played the role of anchor to perfection, but was left stranded on 92* in the end.

In a mammoth chase of 208, SRH got off to a horrid start. In-form batter Abhishek Sharma departed after scoring just seven runs in the second over, while SRH captain Kane Williamson (4 in 11 balls) struggled for timing at the other end. His painful stay came to an end in the fifth over when he nicked the ball to Pant off Nortje's bowling.

Rahil Tripathi (22) also reached the pavilion soon after a brief cameo, leaving SRH in a heap of trouble. The required run-rate had already skyrocketed at that stage, and things looked bleak for the Orange army.

Aiden Markram (42 in 25 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (62 in 34 balls) tried their best by playing counter-attacking knocks but failed in their pursuit to take the Sunrisers over the line.

Pooran's carnage in the second half of the innings kept SRH alive in the game until the 18th over. However, his controversial dismissal in that over pulled curtains on the Hyderabad team's chances in the contest. They eventually reached 186/8 and lost the match by 21 runs.

You can see the full list of IPL matches here.

SRH vs DC IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media relished the encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. They expressed the same through some entertaining memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the SRH vs DC game:

Yash @Yashrajput027

#SRHvsDC David Warner playing against SRH be like : David Warner playing against SRH be like : #SRHvsDC https://t.co/3qDj5XIrnZ

Prashant @Unknown_45u Khaleel after seeing David warner taking revenge from his ex team Khaleel after seeing David warner taking revenge from his ex team https://t.co/XmRql4CUhm

Edited by Puranjay Dixit