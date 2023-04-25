"Dono teams haarne ke liye khel rahi thi shayad"- Top 10 funny memes as DC beat SRH narrowly in a low-scoring clash in IPL 2023

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven runs in the 34th match of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the match.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. In hindsight, it proved to be a great decision as the pitch got slower as the game progressed.

SRH bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/11) and Washington Sundar (3/28) bowled magnificently and restricted the Delhi Capitals to 144/9 in the first innings. Manish Pandey (34) and Axar Patel (34) were the top scorers for the visiting side.

The home team then got off to a sluggish start. Harry Brook (7 off 14 balls) and Mayank Agarwal put on 31 runs in 5.1 overs before the former's departure. Rahul Tripathi replaced him at the crease, but things did not change as he also struggled for runs in the same fashion as Brook. Mayank looked positive from the onset and continued to score at a decent rate, even though runs came at a snail's pace at the other end.

Axar Patel (2/21) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/22) bowled phenomenally in the middle overs. The duo kept a check on the opposition's run rate while chipping away with crucial wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen (31 off 19 balls) and Washington Sundar (24* off 15 balls) tried their best in the end, but SRH narrowly lost the match.

SRH captain Aiden Markram reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"We weren't good with the bat again, not enough intent. We'll have to go back and see how we can chase better, and be more free as a unit, and hopefully, that will help us. It's difficult (the result). We want to play a brand of cricket and you can have all that. But ultimately, the guys need to buy into it. We want to play a certain brand of cricket but unfortunately lacked the intent."

He added:

"We've got good players and unfortunately haven't managed to get over the line. (Leading players out of this rut) It's something I enjoy doing but the guys also need to work out what works for them. (Bowlers) Proud of them. They read the conditions well and did a brilliant job tonight. Small bits of positive from there, I suppose."

SRH vs DC IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring encounter between SRH and DC. They expressed the same through some entertaining memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

The two sides will clash again on Saturday, April 29.

