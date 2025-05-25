SRH vs KKR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 68 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the evening match of the double-header. Both SRH and KKR have been knocked out of the playoffs race, but will be keen to end their respective campaigns on a high.

Hyderabad have 11 points from 13 matches. They are on a two-match winning streak. In their previous clash, they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, SRH scored 231-6 as Ishan Kishan starred with 94* off 48 balls. With the ball, Pat Cummins claimed 3-28 as RCB were bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs.

Like Hyderabad, Kolkata have also had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, with only five wins from 13 matches. Their previous game against RCB in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. Before that, they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets. Batting first, KKR only managed 179-6, which CSK chased down in the last over.

Today's SRH vs KKR toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Skipper Cummins said:

“Looks like a good wicket, so we want to put a good score on the board and defend it.”

Hyderabad are going in with the same team. For Kolkata, Anrich Nortje is in the playing XI.

SRH vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

SRH Impact Subs: Mohammad Shami, Harsh Dubey, Sachin Baby, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia

Today's SRH vs KKR pitch report

"The pitch that is going to be used is a fresh one. There is a lot of dry grass, it's been rolled really well, there's a nice sheen coming from the lights. The spinners can control the game really well. There are some cracks, but they are not going to open up anytime soon. A good pitch to bat on, but it might stay a little low.” - Deep Dasgupta and Varun Aaron

Today's SRH vs KKR match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Sachin Baby, Atharva Taide, Wiaan Mulder, Simarjeet Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Shivam Shukla, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy

SRH vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Keyur Kelkar

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Arjan Kripal Singh

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More