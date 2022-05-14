SRH vs KKR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comprehensively in the 61st match of IPL 2022 on Saturday (May 14). With a 54-run victory, the Shreyas Iyer-led side jumped to sixth position in the points table to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

After being put in to bat first, the Kolkata Knight Riders lost Venkatesh Iyer's (7) wicket early in the second over to Marco Jansen. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jansen bowled a couple of tight overs to exert pressure on the opposing batters.

Nitish Rana (26) broke the shackles in the fifth over by smacking 18 runs off Thangarasu Natarajan. Ajinkya Rahane (28) also joined the act soon after, as the duo accumulated 17 runs in the last over of the powerplay bowled by Jansen.

After a few wicketless outings, Umran Malik roared back to form in this game. He picked up three crucial wickets in the middle phase of the innings to derail KKR's innings.

Sam Billings (34) then played sensibly and put on a match-defining 63-run partnership with Andre Russell to bring KKR back into the contest. Russell put on a show with his blazing knock of 49* runs of just 28 balls. It gave the Knight Riders a strong finish as they ended up with 177/6 after 20 overs.

In the chase, SRH got off to a poor start as Kane Williamson (9 in 17 balls) struggled to put the bat on the ball. Russell put an end to Williamson's misery by sending him to the pavilion in the sixth over with 30 runs on the scoreboard. The Sunrisers' chase never really took off from that juncture as the required run rate kept increasing steadily with each passing over.

SRH's batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards in the middle overs as each perished trying to keep up with the scoring rate. They eventually reached only 123/8 after 20 overs and helped KKR boost their net run rate.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the intense encounter between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the game:

