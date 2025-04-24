SRH vs MI Highlights, IPL 2025 (23/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 41

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) hosted Mumbai Indians (MI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday, April 23, in match number 41 of IPL 2025. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory, clinching their fourth straight win of the season.

After being put in to bat first, SRH found themselves in a precarious position due to a batting collapse. They were reeling at 35/5 in 8.3 overs before Heinrich Klaasen and impact substitute Abhinav Manohar steadied the ship.

The duo stitched together a crucial 99-run partnership in 63 balls for the sixth wicket. Klaasen played a stunning knock under pressure, finishing with 71 runs in 44 balls, while Manohar got out hit wicket after scoring 43 runs off 37 deliveries. Their batting exploits helped Hyderabad register 143/8 in 20 overs despite the horrible start.

Trent Boult shone with the ball for Mumbai, picking up a fantastic four-wicket haul. Deepak Chahar also bowled a miserly spell, conceding just 12 runs from his four overs while bagging two scalps.

Rohit Sharma continued his good form and put his team in a commanding position with his second consecutive half-century. He contributed 70 runs in 46 balls. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 40 from just 19 balls as Mumbai chased the target in 15.4 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, and Eshan Malinga took one wicket each. Boult was adjudged the Player of the Match for his awe-inspiring spell of 4-0-26-4.

Following the win, Mumbai climbed to third place in the IPL 2025 points table. They have five victories to their name from nine games. Hyderabad are languishing at the ninth spot, with just two wins in eight fixtures.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Ishan Kishan walks back despite no appeal from MI team

Ishan Kishan was involved in a brain-fade moment during his brief stay at the crease. In the third over of SRH's innings, pacer Deepak Chahar bowled a length delivery down the leg side.

The ball went into the hands of the keeper, and the umpire initially adjudged it wide. Kishan started walking off despite no appeal from the Mumbai team.

The umpire also changed the wide signal to out, seeing the southpaw walk. Interestingly, it was a massive blunder from Kishan's end as UltraEdge showed no edge.

The keeper-batter scored just one run from four balls before the bizarre dismissal.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen smashes the longest six of IPL 2025

Heinrich Klaasen struck nine fours and two sixes during his 70-run knock. One of the two maximums was a massive 107m six, the longest of the season, so far.

On the first ball of the 10th over, Klaasen dispatched spinner Vignesh Puthur's delivery for a humongous six over the mid-wicket fence. He bettered his SRH teammate Abhishek Sharma, who struck a 106m six against Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier in the edition.

Here's a video of Klaasen's huge six:

#3 Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor cheers for MI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Indian actor Arjun Kapoor was in attendance for the IPL 2025 clash between Hyderabad and Mumbai. He donned the Mumbai team's jersey and cheered for Hardik Pandya and Co.

Several fans shared pictures of the 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' actor supporting the five-time champions from the stands. Here are some of the photographs:

MI will next face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

