SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and chose to field first against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday, April 18.

The SunRisers have not made any changes to their 16-member squad, including the five impact substitutes. Mumbai, on the other hand, made one change to their squad, with Jason Behrendorff coming in place of Duan Jansen. It is a like-for-like replacement for the five-time IPL champions.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, and Umran Malik.

Mumbai Indians: Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, and Vishnu Vinod.

Speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Aiden Markram admitted that the wicket looked a bit drier. He also predicted that with the dew settling in, the ball will come nicely onto the bat in the second innings.

"We are gonna bowl first," Markram said. "Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully it gets better with the dew and we restrict them to a chaseable total. Not in the 16 (no changes). We'll see how conditions play and adjust from there."

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, stressed that his side understand the challenges of defending a total.

"We have to play good cricket," Rohit said. "We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We've to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him."

SRH vs MI Playing XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

Poll : 0 votes