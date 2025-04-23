SRH vs MI, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. When the two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17, MI beat SRH by four wickets. Hyderabad are ninth in the points table, with two wins from seven matches. On the other hand, Mumbai are in sixth place, with eight points from eight matches.

SRH batted first in their last match against MI and only managed to put up 162-5 on the board. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 40 off 28, while Travis Head (28 off 29) struggled to get going. Ishan Kishan has done nothing of note after his hundred by Hyderabad's opening match, while Nitish Reddy is also struggling.

Shifting focus to MI, they are on a three-match winning streak. In their previous match, they thumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling first, Mumbai held Chennai to 176-5 and then raced past the score in 15.4 overs as Rohit Sharma (76* off 45) and Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 30) starred in the chase.

Today's SRH vs MI toss result

MI have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

"Looks like a good track, will not change much."

MI have made one change to their team - Vignesh Puthur comes in for Ashwani Kumar. For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat comes in, while Mohammad Shami goes out to the impact player list.

SRH vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

SRH Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammad Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Vignesh Puthur, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz

Today's SRH vs MI pitch report

“It’s very hot in Hyderabad. This is the third match on this particular pitch, which has seen high-scoring games. The surface is very dry and hard. It does look like a 200-plus wicket, but a lot will depend on who can take the early advantage in the contest. It might not be as high-scoring as that first game against Rajasthan, but still looks like a very good batting surface.” - Danny Morrison and Matthew Hayden

Today's SRH vs MI match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammad Shami, Eshan Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Abhinav Manohar, Jaydev Unadkat, Sachin Baby, Smaran Ravichandran

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar

SRH vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Iqbal Siddiqui

