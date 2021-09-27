SRH vs RR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

Bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will hope for some luck when they face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 40 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Monday.

SRH have lost both their games in the UAE leg so far. With one win from nine games, this has clearly been their most shambolic season in the IPL. The remaining matches will be about playing for pride for SRH. Their objective should be to try and move up from the last position.

RR enjoyed unbelievable luck against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), winning a match they clearly did not deserve to. Their shortcomings became rather apparent against the dominant Delhi Capitals (DC). RR need to be smart with their team selection and ensure they don't end up upsetting the rhythm of the side.

SRH vs RR - Today Match Playing XI

SRH Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

RR Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

SRH vs RR - Full squads

SRH: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jason Roy, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Ewin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

SRH vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Navdeep Singh

Third Umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

SRH vs RR: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

The Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have decided to bat first against SRH. Kartik Tyagi is out of the match due to an injury. Chris Morris and Evin Lewis are making a comeback to the team. Jaydev Unadkat is also part of the playing XI, with Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller missing out.

Speaking after calling correctly, RR skipper Sanju Samson said:

“Team combo, atmosphere suits us to bat first. The last defeat was hard, and we are a much better team.”

SRH have made four changes. Jason Roy (SRH debut), Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Siddharth Kaul replace David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Khaleel Ahmed.

