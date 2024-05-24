SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The winner of the SRH vs RR clash will decide who meets Kolkata Knight Riders in the final at Chepauk on May 26.

Hyderabad suffered an eight-wicket loss to the Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, SRH came up with a disappointing effort, managing only 159 KKR were sensational in their chase, romping home in 13.4 overs.

The Royals, meanwhile, ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's six-match winning streak by beating them by four wickets in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, RR came up with a clinical effort to restrict RCB to 172-8 before chasing down the target in 19 overs.

Today's SRH vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Captain Sanju Samson said:

“We want to bowl first looking at the conditions and what Chepauk actually offers in the second half.”

Rajasthan are going in with the same team. For Hyderabad, Jaydev Unadkat are Aiden Markram are back.

SRH vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Hyderabad subs: Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan subs: Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Shimron Hetmyer

Today's SRH vs RR pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the surface is extremely hard. Its black clay, which means it will hold together really well, he added. Hayden expects a bit of bounce for the seamers but not a lot of turn for the spinners. It’s a 175-180 type wicket, he concluded.

Today's SRH vs RR match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Akash Maharaj Singh

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Sen

SRH vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

