SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2. SRH are fifth in the points table with 10 points from nine matches, while RR are the table toppers by a distance, having won eight of their nine matches.

Hyderabad have suffered defeats in their last two matches, so they will be keen to make a strong comeback. After going down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs, SRH also lost to Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs. Their woes while chasing have come under the scanner in the last couple of matches.

In contrast, Rajasthan have won four matches in a row. In their previous game, they got the better of Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets. Batting first, Lucknow posted 196-5. In their chase, skipper Sanju Samson led the way for Rajasthan with an unbeaten 71* off 33.

Today's SRH vs RR toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bat. Captain Pat Cummins said:

“In the games we have won, we have batted first. I feel that's our strength, and we will have a crack at it. We are playing at a very good wicket.”

RR skipper Samson admitted that he too wanted to bat looking at the conditions.

SRH vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Anmolpreet Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Hyderabad subs: Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Sanvir Singh, Jaydev Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

Rajasthan subs: Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian

Today's SRH vs RR pitch report

According to Sunil Gavaskar, there's going to be very little help for spinners on the surface. The quicker bowlers, because it is a harder pitch, might be able to get a little more carry, he added. This is a pitch where you can expect a lot of runs, the Indian legend concluded.

Today's SRH vs RR match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Kunal Singh Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq

SRH vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Yeshwant Barde

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

