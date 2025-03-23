SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number two of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH had an impressive IPL 2024 season, finishing runners-up. They would be keen to go one step ahead this time. As for RR, they had a brilliant first half last year before slipping badly towards the end of the league stage.

SRH retained a number of their star performers from last season. Apart from skipper Pat Cummins, they retained Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy and Travis Head. At the auction, Hyderabad purchased attacking keeper-batter Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore and pacer Mohammad Shami for ₹10 crore.

RR retained six players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Apart from skipper Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma featured in the retention list. At the auction, RR purchased Jofra Archer for ₹12.50 crore and Tushar Deshpande for ₹6.50 crore. With Samson nursing an injury, Riyan will be leading the team in the first three games.

Today's SRH vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Riyan said:

“Looks a little dry. Dew might set in the evening, so we'll have a crack at it later.”

Samson will be the impact player for RR. For SRH, Kishan, Abhinav Manohar and Aniket Verma are part of the playing XI

SRH vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami

SRH Impact Subs: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

RR Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka

Today's SRH vs RR pitch report

“The average score here is 205 and, on this pitch, 216. It is batting paradise. Both ends seem a little dry; there's a bit more grass in the middle. There could be a little bit of two-pace. Overall, teams batting first must look to post above 200 and defend it. Bowlers might have to use change of pace.” - Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Michael Clarke

Today's SRH vs RR match players list

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore

SRH vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Akshay Totre

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

